Florida shopper shocked after ‘Halloween skull’ turns out to be real

A shopper strolling through a thrift shop in Florida was left stunned after he spotted a real human skull that was kept on display in the Halloween section.

The North Fort Myers man, an anthropologist by profession, made the discovery on Saturday (Nov 4), triggering an investigation both by police and local detectives.

Authorities said that the shop owner purchased the skull years ago and kept it in the storage unit.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said it was in touch with local detectives to further examine the skull. However, officials said they don’t believe the case is suspicious in nature.

They also couldn’t confirm whether they would press any charges in connection with the case.

LCSO Captain Anita Iriarte was quoted by Newsweek as saying, “We don't usually get a call from an antique store that there's a human skull out on the floor.”

"This is definitely different," she added.

"It was found in a Halloween section. What's been described is that the antique shop was having a fossil day, so this female, an anthropologist, was shopping and noticed the skull and then was like, 'This is definitely not a Halloween decoration," the police officer said, as cited by Newsweek.

It is to be noted that under Florida's law, "no person shall knowingly offer to purchase or sell ... any human organ or tissue for valuable consideration."

The rule covers eyes, corneas, kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs, pancreas, bones and skin.

A similar case appeared in September when a human skull was discovered in a donation box at an Arizona Goodwill store. Police officers investigating that case later confirmed that no crime was associated with the case.