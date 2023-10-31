WATCH | President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden host Halloween event amid downpours

Halloween at the White House, hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, witnessed grey skies and light showers.

On Monday, President Joe Biden hosted the "Hallo-READ" event at the White House, where Jill Biden, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and other authors read stories to the children dressed in colourful costumes.

Jill Biden expressed her enthusiasm for the event by sporting feline ears, a tail and a black nose, like her cat, Willow, PBS News reported. After she read a counting book, Ten Spooky Pumpkins, to the children, she said, "Go have fun and eat lots of candy."

Jill Biden also posted glimpses of the events on X. She wrote, "Welcome to "Hallo-READ" at the White House! From famous literary tales and ghost stories to the spooktacular thrill of reading — we hope families and children pick out their favourite Halloween book, grab a flashlight, and take a moment to enjoy storytime together."



Furthermore, Jean-Pierre wore a halo and angel wings. She said she chose that over a devil costume.

The son of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken dressed like Zelensky, said reports.

The president and the first lady spent at least 90 minutes welcoming the children from local public schools and military families. Biden dropped M&M's and Hershey's Kisses in little boxes stamped with the presidential seal into the costume-clad children's bags and buckets. Jill Biden also handed out books with candies.

The event also featured a military band which played the instrumental versions of Thriller, Monster Mash, and other songs.

Over 8,000 guests attended the Halloween event. Many federal government departments and agencies also participated in the "Hallo-READ" event. The booths dotting the south grounds had all types of chocolate candy and other treats provided by the National Confectioners Association and its member companies. The books were by Scholastic.

Steve Herman, a correspondent with VOA, reported, "President Biden walked back into the White House residence at 6:58 after nearly 90 minutes handing out candy. It was a chilly 58 degrees, and he was likely soaked from the nonstop rain. Even those with umbrellas on the lawn were drenched and cold. No aid…"

(With inputs from agencies)