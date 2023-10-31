I was just lazy: FTX's Bankman-Fried defends unkempt 'genius' hair, persona that ex-gf said was an 'act'

What does a genius look like? Unkept hair, and casual, casually thrown-on, no-nonsense clothes were the look "in vogue" as per popular culture. This is the standard allegedly adopted by Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX to keep up with his "tech genius" persona.

A deliberate anti-style

Recently, Sam Bankman Fried took the stand during his blockbuster crypto trial, and before that, the tech genius got a haircut.

This style change happened just in time for the prosecutors' cross-examination which, as per the Guardian, included questions like whether the famously unkempt hair was a part of his deliberate, anti-style "tech genius" persona.

During the high drama trial testimony, New York assistant US attorney Danielle Sassoon, during her pointed cross-examination, asked Bankman-Fried about his persona and his unkept boy genius look that was allegedly used to woo investors.

During her testimony, the FTX founder's ex-girlfriend and Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison had claimed that Bankman-Fried's signature unruly mane of hair was an act.

Sartorial choices and biting questions

Sassoon asked Bankman-Fried if he would "agree that you know how to tell a good story?" Deflecting the question, he answered, "it depends".

The attorney then grilled him on his sartorial or tailoring choices, asking him if he believed that cutting his signature unkept hair would have had a negative value because, as he allegedly said, earlier "it's important for people to think I look crazy."

However, the tech genius denied this and said, "I don't think I said that in that way". In a previous testimony, he had clarified that the only reason he did not cut his hair was because he was busy and lazy and that it was not a strategic decision.

The questions then moved on to his dressing choices, with Sassoon asking him whether he recalled telling an investor that "a T-shirt and shorts" were part of his brand, to a request to wear a suit. Bankman-Fried said he did not remember such a comment.

Focusing on his presentation and branding, Sassoon moved the spotlight onto the former CEO's intelligence.

The tech genius' defence attorney had attempted to portray him as an overwhelmed young man who "made mistakes" while trying to build a fast-growing venture.

Bankman-Fried too said, "I made a number of small mistakes and a number of large mistakes." However, the former CEO stuck to his earlier plea of not guilty.

Ellison, along with two other former members of Bankman-Fried's inner circle, have pleaded guilty to fraud charges. They've also agreed to cooperate with the Manhattan US attorney general's office, reports Reuters.

However, Bankman-Fried has entered a not-guilty plea to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy. He also contends that while he made mistakes running FTX, he never intended to steal funds.

Prosecutors allege that Bankman-Fried used customer funds to support Alameda, purchase real estate, and donate over $100 million to US political campaigns.

