/They kicked each other as soon as they met: The Trump-Putin Alaska 2025 summit, according to AI-generated video (satire)

Satirical AI-generated videos have found fertile ground in the Alaska 2025 summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. The summit on Friday (Aug 15) is for discussing the weighty matter ofthe Ukraine war, but AI deep fake videos are having a field day, depicting the situation with humour and irony.

AI videos on Trump-Putin summit: From kicking each other to running away from polar bear

A post on X (formerly Twitter) features a brief AI animation, seemingly based on Putin’s arrival at the airbase, which shows the two leaders engaged in a video game-style fight at the summit. The animation appears to be derived from the visuals of the US and Russian presidents greeting each other on the tarmac of the US airbase in Alaska as they met for the summit.

Another video takes a more friendly tone, much to the chagrin of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who are looking through binoculars as the Russian and American leaders frolic in the snow and dance with a polar bear. Another shot appears to show them running away from the bear, and discussing what appears to be a map. The reference here could be the possible ‘land swaps’ in Ukraine, which Trump had hinted at. In another clip, the two leaders are shown fist-bumping inside a limousine.

Another video, which was shared by Russian state-run RT on X, depicts Trump and Putin laughing in a private meeting, while von der Leyen and French President Emannuel Macron peep through the glass from outside, visibly annoyed.

From hopeful to cynical to outright funny, Trump-Putin videos are going viral

There is a more cynical video that introduces North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. In it, Putin is seen walking around with Melania Trump, the US First Lady. Upon being informed by Zelensky, Trump and Kim chase Putin, who then falls into a ditch. Trump goes in too, only to realise that it was a trap for him. Kim and Putin have a good laugh, after which he dines with Malania.

A YouTube video by ForgeMind_AI shows Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov parachuting into Alaska as their plane catches fire.

In a video posted by AI Legends Hub, Trump and Putin shake hands at the summit while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands nearby, holding a placard with his now-famous quote: "This is not an era of war."

If you can forget the destruction brought about by the war, here are some samples of the AI satire videos:

