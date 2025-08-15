Trump-Putin meet LIVE: US president boards plane to meet Russian president in Alaska

Trump has just boarded Air Force One. It will be a seven-hour flight to Alaska ahead of the US president meeting the Russian president for the first time in four years.
Anchorage, Alaska, is in the global spotlight as US president Donald Trump prepares to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin in what Washington hopes could be a breakthrough in ending the war in Ukraine, though Moscow’s objectives may be very different. The summit will begin at 11am AKDT (12:30am IST) and is expected to last around seven hours. Talks will take place in various formats, including one-on-one discussions and broader delegation meetings, with a joint press conference planned at the end.
The discussions are expected to be far from easy. Russia, buoyed by its perceived advances on the battlefield, is likely to argue that its military goals are within reach. This means any settlement would need to meet its maximalist demands.
Ukraine and its European allies strongly reject this view, insisting on the defence of Ukraine’s sovereignty and upholding the postwar principle that borders must not be changed by force. They argue that conceding to Russia would endanger Europe’s broader security.
President Trump has suggested there is a “75%” chance of the meeting succeeding. He believes that the pressure of economic sanctions may have made Putin more willing to negotiate an end to the war. Whether the talks produce a genuine breakthrough or simply another round of tense diplomacy remains to be seen.
US President Donald Trump is on his way to Anchorage, Alaska, for a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in what Washington hopes could be a turning point in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the Alaska summit’s main goal was “to get them at table,” stressing that no decision on Ukraine’s territory would be made without Kyiv’s consent.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he expects to receive a briefing today from Ukraine’s intelligence services regarding “the current intentions of the Russian side and its preparations for the meeting in Alaska.”
US President Donald Trump made a brief statement to reporters shortly after Air Force One departed, offering insights into what may unfold during Friday’s high-stakes summit on Ukraine.
When asked whether the United States could provide security guarantees for Ukraine, Trump dismissed the idea of involving NATO. “Not in the form of NATO because that's not going to, you know, there are certain things that aren't going to happen,” he said. He did suggest that security assurances could still be arranged with European partners, but didn’t elaborate further.
Key Members of the Russian Delegation in Alaska
Accompanying President Putin in Alaska are several top officials, including:
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Foreign Policy Adviser Yuri Ushakov
Defence Minister Andrei Belousov
RDIF Chief Kirill Dmitriev
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
Key Members US Delegation for Alaska Talks
Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
CIA Director John Ratcliffe
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles
