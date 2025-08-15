Trump-Putin meet LIVE: US president boards plane to meet Russian president in Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska, is in the global spotlight as US president Donald Trump prepares to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin in what Washington hopes could be a breakthrough in ending the war in Ukraine, though Moscow’s objectives may be very different. The summit will begin at 11am AKDT (12:30am IST) and is expected to last around seven hours. Talks will take place in various formats, including one-on-one discussions and broader delegation meetings, with a joint press conference planned at the end.

Moscow and Washington come with opposing goals

The discussions are expected to be far from easy. Russia, buoyed by its perceived advances on the battlefield, is likely to argue that its military goals are within reach. This means any settlement would need to meet its maximalist demands.

Ukraine and its European allies strongly reject this view, insisting on the defence of Ukraine’s sovereignty and upholding the postwar principle that borders must not be changed by force. They argue that conceding to Russia would endanger Europe’s broader security.

Trump sees strong chance of success

President Trump has suggested there is a “75%” chance of the meeting succeeding. He believes that the pressure of economic sanctions may have made Putin more willing to negotiate an end to the war. Whether the talks produce a genuine breakthrough or simply another round of tense diplomacy remains to be seen.