'Pursuing Peace'? Putin grins, laughs off Ukraine civilian deaths question — watch viral video

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (Aug 15) displayed a wide range of expressions as, during a media interaction alongside US President Donald Trump in Alaska, he was questioned on civilian killings in Ukraine. Faced with pointed questions, the Russian leader was seen reacting animatedly, even as he pretended not to be able to hear or understand the questions. Videos of the moment are now going viral.

What happened?

Sitting under a banner emblazoned with the words -- written only in English -- "Pursuing Peace", the Russian president faced a barrage of questions, including on the reports of civilian killings in Ukraine. Grinning widely, Putin appeared to be joking with reporters as he and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska. Videos of the interaction are going viral on social media. Watch it here:

Putin faced immediate questioning about the war when a reporter loudly and repeatedly yelled, "When will you stop killing civilians?" However, the Russian president did not react and brushed off the question.

Trump rolls out the red carpet for Putin's welcome

On X, netizens were quick to slam Trump for rolling out the red carpet for Putin. One user, posting a video of the pair's interaction at the Elmendorf Air Base, said, “This will be remembered as one of the most disgraceful moments in US presidential history.” Slamming the "literal red carpet the Trump administration rolled out for" a "war criminal".

This was the first time Putin, who faces an international arrest warrant, set foot on Western soil since ordering the invasion of Ukraine. The warrant has been issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the Russian president's role in the alleged forced deportation of Ukrainian children. Reports claim that amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow has "stolen" thousands of Ukrainian children and has subjected them to "Russification".

According to Kyiv, more than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the start of Moscow's offensive in February 2022. The war-torn nation has alleged that many of these children have reportedly been placed in institutions and foster homes.

Russia has vehemently denied these allegations. Additionally, given that Russia is not a member of the ICC, the country has dismissed the validity of the arrest warrant and called it "void".