Just ahead of the Alaska Summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the planned style of the meeting was changed as the White House announced that top officials of both nations will join the leaders in the summit. Putin was accompanied by his loyalists, while Trump was also joined by a delegation having his most trustworthy people.

Who all joined the summit with both presidents

The Russian delegation

1. Sergei Lavrov - Russian Foreign Minister

Sergei Lavrov, 75, has been in his post as the foreign minister of Putin since 2004. Hence, he is the longest-tenured senior diplomat in the world. Known for his gravel-voiced delivery and combative press conferences, Lavrov has been central to crafting and defending Moscow’s foreign policy from the Iraq war to the annexation of Crimea and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

2. Yuri Ushakov - Russian Foreign Policy advisor

The 78-year-old is a veteran presidential aide and one of Putin’s most trusted foreign policy advisers. He has served as Russia’s ambassador to the US from 1998 to 2008.

3. Andrei Belousov - Defence minister

The 66-year-old is one of the few technocrats to ascend to the Kremlin’s top security posts. His appointment came as a surprise in 2024 after he replaced the longtime incumbent Sergei Shoigu. It was seen as an attempt by the Kremlin to rein in corruption in the armed forces and to accelerate the transformation of Russia’s militarised economy into a full-scale war economy, now expanding at double-digit rates.



4. Kirill Dmitriev - Russian Direct Investment Fund chief

The 50-year-old Dmitriev is a relatively new kid on the Kremlin block, yet he has emerged as a key operator between Moscow and the business-oriented Trump administration. He is expected to pitch ambitious plans for economic and infrastructure cooperation in the Arctic during the summit.

5. Anton Siluanov - Finance minister

Siluanov, 62, has been in his post since 2011 and is a key architect of the Kremlin’s efforts to keep the economy afloat in the face of the invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions.

US delegation

1. Marco Rubio - US Secretary of State

The 54-year-old was once a top critic of Trump, and now he is joining a crucial meeting with the American president as his top aide.

2. John Ratcliffe - CIA director

The 59-year-old John Ratcliffe served as Trump’s director of national intelligence from 2020 to 2021.

3. Steve Witkoff - Special envoy to Ukraine and the Middle East

The 68-year-old could be said as the most important person in the delegation of US delegation as he is serving as the special envoy in the war in Ukraine.

4. Scott Bessent - Treasury secretary

Bessent is a billionaire and the the most influential figures in Trump’s economic orbit. He has worked as the chief investment officer at Soros Fund Management. In the Alaska summit, he is expected to explore economic incentives and investment arrangements that could be offered to Moscow in exchange for concessions.



5. Howard Lutnick - Secretary of commerce

Lutnick, 63, is a Wall Street power broker turned political appointee, a blunt, hard-driving negotiator with a taste for the spotlight.

Apart from these, Trump's delegation has 11 more offivcials, including press secretary Karoline Leavitt.