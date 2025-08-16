/Trump-Putin meet | Putin’s flying palace & Trump’s bold gamble: Inside the Alaska summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are meeting in Alaska for a high-stakes summit on the war in Ukraine. But what’s catching global attention is the intrigue around where—and how—they’re meeting. Reports hint the leaders may hold private talks inside Putin’s luxurious, high-security Il-96-300PU presidential jet. No interpreters were seen, and the two rode in the same limo: Sparking speculation over what’s being discussed behind closed doors. Is this a step toward peace or a geopolitical power play?