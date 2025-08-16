/‘Flying Kremlin’? Inside Putin's lavish Ilyushin Il-96 plane. Features may amaze you

The plane was designed by the Ilyushin Design Bureau as a successor to the Il-86, intended to serve both commercial aviation and state transport.
Russian President Vladimir Putin reached Alaska for the summit with his American counterpart Donald Trump in his modified Il-96-300PU, the Russian answer to the US VC-25A “Air Force One.” The aircraft is known as "flying Kremlin" and the term is justified based on the luxurious inside of the aircraft.
The Ilyushin Il-96-300 is a long-range airliner with a wide-body . It is used for presidential and diplomatic missions. The plane was designed by the Ilyushin Design Bureau as a successor to the Il-86, intended to serve both commercial aviation and state transport.