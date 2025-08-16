/Putin's car was right there, but...: What should you know about Trump's The Beast - and what you'll NEVER know

Sitting in Trump's The Beast is a rare privilege that only his allies have gotten in the past. Now, the reason it is a suspicious thing is that no one would ever know, most likely, what the two leaders discussed in the car.
When the Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Alaska for the summit with Donald Trump on August 15, his car was right there waiting for him to take him to the venue. But, after shaking hands with his counterpart, the US President took Putin with him in his special car - The Beast. During the whole ride, only Putin and Trump were in the car, along with the driver.
Sitting in Trump's The Beast is a rare privilege that only his allies have gotten in the past. Now, the reason it is a suspicious thing is that no one would ever know, most likely, what the two leaders discussed in the car.