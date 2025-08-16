/'It’s a little chilly': Trump's team sends fundraising email during Alaska summit. Here's what's inside

During the Alaska summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Trump's political team sent fundraising emails urging people to donate at least $10.
While the US President Donald Trump was busy in the crucial Alaska summit with the Russian Presidnet Vladimir Putin, along with other top officials of leaders, the team of the American president was sending fundraising emails. “I’m meeting with Putin in Alaska!” the mail said.
“It’s a little chilly,” the fundraising pitch said. “THIS MEETING IS VERY HIGH STAKES for the world.”
The email also added, “No one in the world knows how to make deals like me!” and encouraged people to donate, suggesting they start with $10.