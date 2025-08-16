/'It’s a little chilly': Trump's team sends fundraising email during Alaska summit. Here's what's inside

Add as a preferred source on Google

Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 16, 2025, 02:35 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 02:35 IST
Trump, Putin in Alaska Photograph: (White House)

Story highlights

During the Alaska summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Trump's political team sent fundraising emails urging people to donate at least $10.

While the US President Donald Trump was busy in the crucial Alaska summit with the Russian Presidnet Vladimir Putin, along with other top officials of leaders, the team of the American president was sending fundraising emails. “I’m meeting with Putin in Alaska!” the mail said.


“It’s a little chilly,” the fundraising pitch said. “THIS MEETING IS VERY HIGH STAKES for the world.”

The email also added, “No one in the world knows how to make deals like me!” and encouraged people to donate, suggesting they start with $10.


Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...

