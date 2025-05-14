Published: May 14, 2025, 07:36 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 07:36 IST

Story highlights The famous Bulgarian mystic had the unique, presentiment-like ability to foresee the actual unfolding of events in the world. There is one prophecy among her chillingly plausible predictions about smartphones that has come eerily true.

Baba Vanga, the famous Bulgarian mystic, had the unique, presentiment-like ability to foresee the actual unfolding of events in the world. There is one prophecy among her chillingly plausible predictions that has been revived recently in discussion- the rise of a device that would silently kill any and all across age groups. With this perspective, it becomes clearer with each passing day: the device is indeed the smartphone.

Baba Vanga, who became famous worldwide for her accurate predictions, reportedly made her prediction of a future where humans would become slaves to small electronic devices. She predicted that these devices, which in present are known as smartphones, would be the cause that would alter human behavior as well as their mental health. According to Baba Vanga, the technology that was made to simplify human life will eventually become a major threat to human well-being.



Over the last two decades, the smartphone has progressively emerged to dominate communication, working methods, and the very lifestyle of people. Though connecting us with the world at the mere touch of a finger, these devices have entered the arena of indispensability. The increased use of these devices has, however, galvanized discussions on their detrimental effects on human health and well-being.



Mental Health Issues: Research studies have also established an association between excessive use of smartphones and mental health-related issues, more so among younger generation users. Anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation have been traced to social media usage and the constant craving for validation through likes and shares.

Physical Health Concerns: Spending prolonged hours on smartphones may invite a great array of physical health problems. Bad posture while using these phones causes neck and back pain, termed "text neck." The blue light that comes from these phone screens obstructs our sleep-wake cycle, making us victims of insomnia and other related sleep disorders.

The impact of mobile addiction is now a worldwide issue across all age groups, which reflects Baba Vanga's prediction.

Impact on Children and Teenagers

According to a report by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in India, nearly 24% of children use smartphones before bed. This habit/ addiction can lead to poor sleep cycle, lack of concentration, which will lead to long-term learning difficulties.





According to the studies, phone addiction among children can lead to increased levels of anxiety, depression, and attention disorders. More importantly, an excessive amount of time on smartphones leads to teenagers and children missing out on physical activities and real-world social interaction, which in the end affects their overall development.

Mobile addiction is not limited to children and teenagers, it is also impacting adults and making them victims of mobile addiction. The continuous scrolling on phone as well as the late night browsing on social media leads to overuse of mobile, which leads to physical issues like eye strain, neck pain and disrupted sleep.

The mobile addiction also affects mental health, which includes issues like more stress, a shorter attention span, and will lead to feeling more isolated and lonely.

Physical issue

Eye strain- More screen time leads to dry eyes, blurred vision and eye discomfort, which is also known as Computer Vision Syndrome ( CVS).

Posture problems- Constantly looking down at a phone can cause neck and back pain, which is known as " text neck".



Sleep disruption- The blue light emitted by screens interferes with melatonin production, which makes it hard to fall asleep.



Mental health issues

Increased anxiety and depression- Studies have shown that more screen time leads to higher rates of anxiety and depression, especially among young adults.

Reduced attention span- Constant notifications and the fast paced nature of social media leads to reduced attention span and our ability to focus.

Social isolation- Ironically the mobile phones are created to connect the people, instead the more use of mobile leads to feelings of loneliness and isolation.

The societal effects of excessive smartphone use extend beyond individual health. It can disrupt family dynamics, weaken social bonds, and reduce overall productivity.



Impact on family realtionships- Families that spend more time on mobile, often struggle to maintain a strong emotional bonds amongst each other.

Challenges in workplace- Mobile addiction often leads to reduced attention span which also imapcts the work productivity that leads to frequent errors and reduced work quality.

Community detachment- Relying more on digital communication reduces face to face interactions which leads to weakening the social fabric.

