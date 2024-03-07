Six Indians in Bangkok arrested for allegedly trafficking Red Panda, 86 other wild animals

Customs officials in Thailand arrested six Indian nationals at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport who were allegedly trying to smuggle 87 wild animals, including a red panda and cotton-top tamarin monkey, out of the country.

The suspects, bound for Mumbai, were intercepted with a variety of animals concealed in their checked luggage.

The inventory included 29 black throat monitor lizards, 21 snakes, and 15 birds, among which were parrots. The animals were meticulously hidden inside the luggage, the Customs Department claimed in a statement on Wednesday (March 6).

Thailand, a major hub for illegal wildlife smuggling, has been a hotspot for the multi-billion-dollar illegal transnational trade due to its rich biodiversity, strategic location, and robust connectivity.

While the country has often served as a transit point for animals destined for China and Vietnam, recent years have seen a surge in trafficking to India.

Indians arrested for alleged animal trafficking: Which animals were confiscated?

The confiscated animals ranged from a red panda, an endangered species with a bear-like body, peering out of a wicker basket to a critically endangered cotton-top tamarin monkey in a plastic box.

A Sulawesi bear cuscus, classified as vulnerable, was found taped inside a basket. Snakes and lizards were cleverly concealed in cloth bags and plastic food tubs.

If proven guilty, the six suspects could face a maximum of 10 years in jail or a fine equivalent to four times the import duties.

The incident follows a similar case in February, when a Mongolian man was arrested at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport for attempting to smuggle Komodo dragons, pythons, and two dozen live fish out of Thailand.

The international non-governmental animal conservation organisation TRAFFIC, which focuses on combating illegal wildlife trade, had previously issued warnings about wildlife smuggling incidents between key airports in Malaysia, Thailand, and India.