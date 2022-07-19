Malaysia seizes illicit animal parts worth $18 million in one of the biggest raids of all time

In one of the largest busts of its kind, an estimated 6,000 kilogrammes of elephant tusks, 25 kilogrammes of rhino horns, 100 kilogrammes of pangolin scales and 300 kilogrammes of animal skulls, bones and horns, worth $18 million have been seized by Malaysian custom officials.

The authorities busted the smuggling attempt on July 10 at Port Klang, situated on Malaysia's west coast. The consignment was hidden amongst the timber shipping container which had arrived from Africa. Reportedly, the aforementioned animal parts were part of a single shipment, whose final destination was not Malaysia.

However, looking at the recovered consignment, it cannot be ruled out that the material was bound for China or Vietnam as these countries are particularly infamous for using elephant tusks and pangolin scales in traditional medicines.

Malaysia is one of the biggest smuggling dens

It is pertinent to note that Malaysia is one of the biggest hubs of smuggling precious wildlife animal parts. The south Asian country easily ranks in the top-10 list of countries responsible for the global illicit wildlife trade. It is believed that wildlife trafficking is one of the most profitable illegal trades in the world, only behind drugs, weapons and human trafficking.

Malaysia and its strategic position and an excellent network of logistics make it the ideal spot for smugglers and poachers to haul their contrabands. The country is also the leading exporter of illegally chopped wood and most of the animal and animal parts are disguised in these timber shipments. Some reports suggest that it costs smugglers 50 per cent less to move their goods through Malaysia than any other neighbouring Asian country.

