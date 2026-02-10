/Redacted Epstein Files show his youngest victim was just 9, names a 'senior foreign official'

Two Congress members viewed unredacted portions of the Epstein files on Monday (February 9), and revealed that a nine-year-old victim was one of his victims. A foreign government official currently holding a top post is also in the documents, according to Thomas Massie, a Republican, and Ro Khanna, a Democrat. The duo held a press conference after seeing the files, where they announced that six men are likely incriminated in the papers. Massie and Khanna have led calls for the release of the Epstein Files and pushed for a vote on their Epstein Files Transparency Act. Even though President Donald signed it into law, they are not happy with the redactions. The Department of Justice released more than 3 million heavily redacted documents on January 30. While they exposed a lot of graphic details, the redactions have caused anger among the survivors and lawmakers, calling for full exposure. Representative Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, accompanied Massie and Khanna to the DOJ office to see the redacted files.

Redactions in Epstein Files mention senior officials and young victims

The redactions carry some shocking details, including underage victims who have never been previously reported. Raskin told reporters, "You read through these files, and you read about 15-year-old girls, 14-year-old girls, 10-year-old girls. I saw a mention of a 9-year-old girl today. I mean, this is just preposterous and scandalous." Talking about the unreported senior officials in the files, Massie told reporters that one of them is "pretty high up in a foreign government". He posted a document containing 18 redactions, including details of four men born before 1970. Seeing how important information has been redacted, Massie urged the DOJ to "correct their mistakes". Earlier on Sunday, a public service announcement aired during the Super Bowl, in which survivors urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to reveal the information which has been redacted.

Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, who is in jail, pleaded the Fifth at a closed-door hearing on Capitol Hill. Appearing before the House Oversight Committee, she refused to answer questions linked to Epstein.

Epstein Files and British monarchy

The Epstein Files have exposed former Prince Andrew and his activities alongside the paedophile. A photo shows him kneeling on all fours over a girl in one of the photos released in the latest tranche. Khanna lashed out against the British monarchy for its silence, saying the scandal can bring about its downfall. He added that King Charles III has a responsibility to address the matter, and that simply stripping titles is not the answer.