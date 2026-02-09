/UK PM’s communications head quits, hours after his chief of staff resigns in Epstein fallout

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's executive director of communications, Tim Allan, resigned on Monday (Feb 09), just five months in the role. His departure comes a day after the resignation of Starmer's Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney, just a day earlier. "I have decided to stand down to allow a new No. 10 team to be built. I wish the PM and his team every success," Allen said in a statement.

Tim Allan is the fourth person to hold the communications role under Starmer in less than a year, highlighting the significant instability currently facing the administration.

The exits of both Allan and McSweeney are linked to a deepening crisis over the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the US, whose name resurfaced in the Epstein files with explosive new allegations.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Sunday, Morgan McSweeney, the chief of staff to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, resigned from his post . His departure follows the intensifying fallout over Peter Mandelson’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which resurfaced in a massive new cache of files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

McSweeney, widely regarded as the architect of Starmer’s 2024 landslide election victory, took "full responsibility" in his resignation letter for recommending Mandelson’s appointment as the UK Ambassador to the United States.



"The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself," McSweeney said in a statement shared by political correspondents on X.



Mandelson was sacked from his ambassadorial role in September 2025 after documents released by the DOJ revealed the true extent of his financial and personal ties with Epstein, including allegations that he shared market-sensitive information with the financier during the 2008 financial crisis. Following the latest revelations in early 2026, Mandelson also resigned from the Labour Party and the House of Lords.