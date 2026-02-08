/UK PM’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney resigns as Epstein–Mandelson fallout intensifies

Morgan McSweeney, the chief of staff to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, resigned from his post on Sunday (Feb 08). His departure follows the intensifying fallout over Peter Mandelson’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which resurfaced in a massive new cache of files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

McSweeney, widely regarded as the architect of Starmer’s 2024 landslide election victory, took "full responsibility" in his resignation letter for recommending Mandelson’s appointment as the UK Ambassador to the United States.

"The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself," McSweeney said in a statement shared by political correspondents on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"When asked, I advised the Prime Minister to make that appointment, and I take full responsibility for that advice. In public life, responsibility must be owned when it matters most, not just when it is most convenient. In the circumstances, the only honourable course is to step aside," he added.

Mandelson was sacked from his ambassadorial role in September 2025 after documents released by the DOJ revealed the true extent of his financial and personal ties with Epstein, including allegations that he shared market-sensitive information with the financier during the 2008 financial crisis. Following the latest revelations in early 2026, Mandelson also resigned from the Labour Party and the House of Lords.

McSweeney’s letter further reflected on the broader implications of the scandal: "Firstly, and most importantly, we must remember the women and girls whose lives were ruined by Jeffrey Epstein and whose voices went unheard for far too long.

Secondly, while I did not oversee the due diligence and vetting process, I believe that process must now be fundamentally overhauled. This cannot simply be a gesture but a safeguard for the future," he added.