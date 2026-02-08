/Netanyahu Warns Iran: 'You Can't Trust Iran' | Trump Alerts Khamenei

US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be “very worried” as Washington and Tehran prepare for their first formal negotiations since the United States bombed Iran’s nuclear programme last year. Tensions have escalated following a deadly crackdown by Iranian security forces on nationwide anti-government protests, prompting Trump to deploy a US military armada to the region and threaten strikes. Iran’s military has warned that any attack would be met with an immediate and decisive response, including strikes on US forces and assets across the region.