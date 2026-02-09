Super Bowl 2026: Epstein victims demand release of more secret files in ad - 'IT'S TIME FOR...'

Super Bowl 2026 could not remain untouched by the shadows of the horrors committed by Jeffrey Epstein, as the survivors of his crimes demanded the complete release of all files in a public service announcement (PSA). They launched a powerful campaign on Sunday at the Super Bowl, saying that a lot of information linked to Epstein remains hidden or heavily redacted despite legal requirements. The announcement opens with the text reading, "On November 19, 2025, the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law”, followed by “3 million files still have not been released.” Some of the words in the text are redacted, to stress the hidden information. Women with the redacted black band over their mouths appear on the screen, as they say, "After years of being kept apart, we’re standing together". The survivors hold photos of their younger selves in their hands, as they state, "Because this girl deserved the truth. She deserved the truth. Because we all deserve the truth." The message ends with the words - “Stand With Us. Tell Attorney General Pam Bondi IT'S TIME FOR THE TRUTH.”

Watch the Super Bowl ad here

The message is targeted at getting officials to release all information linked to Epstein and the sexual abuse carried out by the sex trafficker. The Department of Justice released new Epstein Files on January 30, naming several high-profile figures. Over 3 million new documents revealed Epstein's connections and named people like Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, Elon Musk, Sarah Ferguson, Deepak Chopra, Lord Peter Mandelson, and more pictures of former Prince Andrew, among others. Some of them have also been accused of wrongdoing and being in cahoots with the late financier. Bill Gates has been accused of having sex with Russian girls after which he contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) and allegedly asked Epstein for antibiotics. Spiritual guru Deepak Chopra told Epstein in an email, "Cute girls are real," and the two also talked about finding a "cute Israeli."

Allegations that several Epstein documents have been withheld

Several lawmakers and survivors claim that the current disclosures do not reveal everything they should. They argue that a lot more remains redacted and should be released to meet the legal requirements. Meanwhile, DOJ has defended the redactions, saying it must protect victim privacy. But some of its actions fail to back its claims, as it also released nude pictures of victims and faced flak for it. Some unredacted documents will be shared with members of Congress to address the issue.