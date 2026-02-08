New release reveal UBS moved $19 mn for Ghislaine Maxwell following Epstein’s arrest

Swiss wealth manager UBS Group on-boarded Epstein's aide and child molestation enabler Ghislaine Maxwell in 2014, months after JP Morgan chase decided to end its relationship with the disgraced financier. The financial firm helped Maxwell manage as much as $19 million in the years leading to her conviction in the sex trafficking case.

A fresh cache of Epstein files released by the US Justice Department last month shows the scope of the relationship between the UBS banking group and Maxwell, who was arrested in 2020 and found guilty for her role in enabling and helping Epestien to abuse teenage girls sexually. She was sentenced 20-year in prison and is currently lodged in Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Texas.



The bank statements and emails included in the latest release shows, swiss lender opened personal and business accounts for Maxwell to hold cash, shares, investments in hedge funds and assigned her two relationship managers to provide financial advice and move millions of dollars.

The 2026 document releases have shed a chilling new light on Ghislaine Maxwell’s calculated role as the primary architect of Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking network. The files reveal her as a "master manipulator" who utilised a dual persona, blending "jocular familiarity" with "cutting iciness" to maintain psychological control over victims.

Survivors’ accounts detail how she actively groomed underage girls by teaching them how to "pleasure" Epstein and frequently reminded them of their dependence on the couple for food and shelter to ensure compliance. Notably, the release includes a 2015 draft email from Maxwell to Epstein that appears to contradict her previous claims that the infamous photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre was a fake; in the draft, she admits to being present when the photo was taken at her London home.

Furthermore, immigration records show that Epstein personally sponsored Maxwell’s entry into the U.S. in 1992 using a specialised H-1B visa, while investigative notes uncover her possession of a fraudulent German international press card used to maintain a low profile during her years in hiding.