/Japan election: Sanae Takaichi's LDP poised for big win, exit poll shows

Voting has ended in Japan’s snap election, called by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and early projections show a strong victory for her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Takaichi, the country's first female prime minister, called the vote to secure a clear public mandate just four months after becoming party leader. The projected win stands in sharp contrast to her two predecessors, under whose leadership the LDP lost its parliamentary majority amid corruption scandals and rising living costs. For much of Japan’s post-war history, an LDP-led coalition has governed, largely due to the absence of a formidable opposition.

Some critics described the decision as a risky move after the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lost its majority in both chambers of parliament and saw its long-standing coalition with the Komeito party fall apart. However, the leader’s strong personal approval appears to have boosted the party’s fortunes, with public support for her administration consistently remaining above 70%.

According to a poll conducted by national broadcaster NHK, the LDP is expected to secure 274 of the 328 contested seats. Voters across Japan turned out despite heavy snowfall, marking the country’s first mid-winter election in 36 years. The transport ministry reported widespread disruption on Sunday morning, with 37 train routes and 58 ferry services suspended, along with 54 flight cancellations. Tokyo experienced rare snowfall as residents made their way to polling stations.

“People want their lives to improve and feel more stable because we’re not used to inflation and rising prices,” said Tokyo voter Ritsuko Ninomiya in an interview with the BBC. “There’s a lot of anxiety, and I think what’s needed are long-term solutions, not temporary measures.” Public frustration has been growing over recent LDP scandals, particularly as living costs continue to climb. “Housing prices are extremely high,” said Rumi Hayama. “Our son is growing, and we need a larger home, but it’s not affordable even though we both have stable jobs. Everything is becoming more expensive, and life in Japan is getting harder. It didn’t used to be this way.”