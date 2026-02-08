/'This is a crime by the state': Bangladesh Awami League leader Ramesh Chandra Sen dies in custody days ahead of elections

Bangladesh Awami League senior leader and former minister Ramesh Chandra Sen died on Saturday (Feb 7) while in custody in Bangladesh's Dinajpur District Jail. According to prison officials, 83-year-old Sen reportedly became unwell inside the jail on Saturday morning and was taken to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 9:29 am local time. Indian news agency ANI quoted jail superintendent Farhad Sarkar who said that the body would be handed over to his family once all legal procedures have been completed. His death comes approximately a month after a prominent musician and Awami League leader, Proloy Chaki died in custody after suffering a cardiac arrest. His family alleged medical negligence and claimed they were not informed of his deteriorating health in time. Another An Awami League leader Abdur Rashid died in Naogaon Jail. Amnesty International reported at least 15 custodial deaths in January 2026 alone, a sharp increase from 9 deaths in December 2025.

Bangladesh Awami League issues statement

In a statement, Bangladesh Awami League said that Sen's death has exposed that the state is using “prisons as a silent weapon to eliminate political opponents.” It has alleged that Sen was not given “advanced medical care.” “From torture in custody after arrest, denial of adequate medical treatment, sudden deterioration in health, to the declaration of death within minutes, everything together raises a disturbing question. Was this really an accident, or yet another chapter in a continuing pattern of political vengeance?” Awami League asked. It said that the death of Sen is not an isolated incident. It accused the current government of evading responsibility by using the word “illness.” “This is not a death. This is a crime by the state.,” it said.

