/Was there a hidden message in Savannah Guthrie’s video appeal to kidnappers? What we know

US news anchor Savannah Guthrie has posted another video message on social media for the kidnappers on Saturday (Feb 7). The NBC News anchor released the video message after a ransom note was sent to her and some US media outlets. Reportedly, the notes outlined two strict deadlines after the kidnapping of Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie. According to some media reports, her latest video contained a hidden message for the kidnappers.

In the video, Savannah said, “We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way that we can have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”

According to a Daily Mail report, citing a former FBI agent, the use of the word “celebrate” contained a hidden meaning.

“The word ‘celebrate’ stood out to me immediately. Savannah didn’t say ‘surrender her’ or ‘give her back.’ She said return her so we can ‘celebrate’. That’s the language of resolution, not confrontation. In any negotiation, you want to offer the other party a way to see this ending positively and peacefully for them too,” Jason Pack told the Daily Mail.

Speaking from his experience in crisis negotiations, he added, “the most dangerous moments come when communication breaks down. The Guthries are doing everything they can to make sure that doesn't happen.”