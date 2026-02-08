Wall Street mogul, Jeffrey Leeds, accuses wife of affair in $100 million divorce battle

Private equity billionaire Jeffrey Leeds is locked in a bruising divorce fight with his much younger wife, Elizabeth Leeds, accusing her of infidelity, financial misconduct, and reckless spending as their marriage unravels across multiple states. Leeds, 69, the founder of Leeds Equity Partners, has allegedthat Elizabeth, 43, carried on a prolonged affair with Miami businessman Alberto Alejandro Tawil, 66, and became pregnant during the relationship. The claims appear in divorce filings in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the couple’s legal battle is currently unfolding.

In a series of emails submitted to the court, Leeds accused his wife of secretly meeting Tawil while he was away and used crude language to describe the alleged relationship. In other correspondence, he derided Tawil as a dishonest real estate operator. The divorce places a vast real estate portfolio in jeopardy. According to media reports, assets potentially subject to division include a storied apartment at 740 Park Avenue in Manhattan, a sprawling Southampton estate, and a waterfront Palm Beach mansion. Collectively, the properties are valued at roughly $100 million based on public records.

Leeds further claims that his wife improperly used marital funds to financially support Tawil, including investing more than $275,000 in one of his ventures in Mozambique. He also alleges she paid salaries for Tawil’s extensive household staff and spent additional money on luxury and intimate items, all without his consent. Tensions between the couple are also reflected in text messages cited in court filings, including one in which Leeds criticized Elizabeth’s involvement as a parent to their two children.

The divorce filings have drawn renewed attention to Leeds’ past association with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Leeds’ name appears repeatedly in previously released Justice Department records related to Epstein, and he once publicly praised Epstein in a 2002 New York Magazine profile. Leeds has not been accused of any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Elizabeth Leeds has strongly denied her husband’s allegations. In her own court submissions, she accused Jeffrey of waging “financial warfare,” attempting to intimidate her friends through aggressive subpoenas, and engaging in harassment. She claimed that Leeds targeted individuals close to her, including Tawil and a New York jeweler, Anne Baker, whom Leeds alleges sold Elizabeth several high-value pieces of jewelry. Elizabeth contends that the subpoenas were designed to harass rather than uncover relevant evidence.

Elizabeth also accused her husband of stalking her at one of their children’s school events and behaving aggressively in public. Additionally, she alleged that Jeffrey sent private photographs of her to intimidate and humiliate her during the divorce proceedings. The case remains ongoing.