/Over 1600 applications received after Dolly Chaiwala launches ‘Dolly ki Tapri’ franchise—Know how much it cost?

Sunil Patil, a Nagpur-based tea seller, popularly known as Dolly Chaiwala has received 1,609 applications after he declared plans to expand his brand “Dolly Ki Tapri” nationwide through a franchise model across India. Patil has gained viral fame for his unique way of serving tea, according to a Moneycontrol report.

“We are super excited to be launching our Dolly franchise tea stores and carts pan India,” Sunil Patil said in a post on Instagram after announcing the business plan.

What will be the franchise coast of Dolly Chaiwala?

As per the report, the franchise options will cost between Rs 4.5 and 6 lakh for humble tapri carts; the cost of store models will be between Rs 20 and Rs 22 lakh) and the full-blown flagship cafes could cost between Rs 39 and 43 lakh.

Following the launch of franchises model on social media, netizens came up with mixed opinion over the initiative. Some of the users supported the business model and several other critised it. “From burger khayega to burger bechega, Dolly has come a long way. All the best.” one user said.

Another said,"Dolly tumhari chai mast h, consistent taste h bus ek shiqayat h ab toh foothpath se hatto aur proper dukan ya legal stall kro (Dolly, your tea is amazing, the taste is consistent. Just one complaint, now please move off the footpath and set up a proper shop or legal stall)."

"Ab hui real success k raste pe chalne wali chaaal Mama. Go big make Nagpur proud and standout," the next said.

The next also said, "MBA chaiwale ka haal yaad hai na- chai raste pey hi paisa banati hai yaad rakhna - aam aadmi ka drink hai aam jaga pey hi peete hai."