/Epstein Files email mentions 'kundalini' class, sender promises 'many hot girls'

Emails in the Epstein Files mention a "kundalini" class, with one sender promising Epstein "many hot girls". It was sent to Epstein, and the name of the sender has been redacted in the documents. The subject line reads "Kundalini". The body states, "Meet me at class 9:30 so Many hot girls promise." The mail dated September 22, 2016, states, "Hari NYC 30 between 6 and 7 Then we go to matcha ok?" Hari NYC was a yoga studio in New York on 30th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues. Google shows it as permanently shut down. "Promise an abundant of young p***y flesh.....Love A," the email ends with these words sent from an iPhone. More emails about the "kundalini" class are also part of the new Epstein Files. One of them from December 2017, reads, "I will finish my teache= training on December 10th... after i will have vacations...K=ndalini yoga will starts in January... i am looking forward for Kundalini =eachers training)" Again, the name of the second person part of the email has been redacted. "that's amazing:))) i wish i could take Kundalini classes=with you:)" a response reads.

The latest batch of Epstein Files makes some bombshell revelations and names several rich and famous. It was released on January 30 by the Department of Justice. The officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, are facing flak for some redactions facing allegations of hiding the names of those involved. In an advertisement at the Super Bowl, Epstein survivors demanded that Bondi release the remaining files, saying the files made public till now do not meet the legal requirements.

Epstein photos and sex abuse allegations in new files

The emails show Epstein was involved in several gross acts. There is a mention of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell ordering two "foreign girls" to be buried near his ranch after they died during "rough, fetish" sex. There is a video showing Epstein running after young girls in his mansion. Another photo shows three girls around him as he sat at a desk. A photo shows Epstein at the gym with his arm around a young girl in a bikini.

British royals in Epstein Files - Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Former Prince Andrew can be seen in a photo kneeling on all fours over a girl. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is also in the Epstein Files. She can be sitting on a couch in one of the photos. She also had lunch with Epstein and her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, following his 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution. She also made a crass comment about her daughter in an email, saying she was on a "shag***g weekend" with her boyfriend.