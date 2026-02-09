/Epstein bragged about 'wild' dinner with Zuckerberg, Musk, Hoffman and others

Jeffrey Epstein sat down for a dinner with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and others, describing it as "wild". A photo of the late financier with them was released in the latest tranche of Epstein Files. He mentions the dinner in an email while responding to a message dated Aug. 20, 2015, from billionaire Tom Pritzker. "Are you in NY Aug 27?" Pritzker asks Epstein in the email, to which the sex offender responded, "Not sure yet. i had dinner with Zuckerberg, Musk, Thiel Hoffman, wild." Peter Thiel is a co-founder of Palantir, while Reid Hoffman is the LinkedIn co-founder. The email is part of the Department of Justice’s files on Epstein, with over 3 million new documents released on January 30. The dinner happened years after Epstein was convicted for producring a minor for prostitution. The vast inventory of emails and pictures is throwing up a lot of fresh information about Epstein and his actions. Several high-profile names also feature in the documents, although they are not proof of wrongdoing.

Who threw the dinner with Epstein and Zuckerberg?

This dinner is not a revelation since it was public knowledge at the time it happened in 2015. Vanity Fair reported at the time that Hoffman hosted it in Palo Alto for MIT neuroscientist Ed Boyden, and Elon Musk is said to have introduced Zuckerberg and Epstein that evening. At the time, a spokesperson for Zuckerberg told the outlet, “Mark met Epstein in passing one time at a dinner honouring scientists that was not organised by Epstein. Mark did not communicate with Epstein again following the dinner.”

Meanwhile, Musk denied introducing Epstein to Zuckerberg, saying, "I don’t know the guy well enough to do so." He added, "Epstein is obviously a creep, and Zuckerberg is not a friend of mine." Hoffman sent a follow-up email to Zuckerberg and Epstein days later, with the subject line “intros,” according to the new files. "Jeffrey, Zuck, email connections from the Ed Boyden dinner -- so that convo can continue."

Photos of high-profile figures in Epstein Files

The documents show that Musk expressed interest in visiting Epstein’s notorious private island. He asked to attend Epstein's "wildest party", according to an email released as part of the Epstein Files. Meanwhile, there are images of Bill Gates with girls, former US President Bill Clinton in a pool, former Prince Andrew, and others. Bill Gates can be seen in two photos with two girls, and he allegedly contracted a sexually transmitted disease from Russian girls. Bill Clinton can be seen in a pool with Ghislaine Maxwell and another unidentified woman.

