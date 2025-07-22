/Irish scandal: Teen love culminates in old age wedding. Man dies a day later, leaving Rs 54 crore to the woman

A woman is inviting hate in Ireland for marrying a man one day before he died of cancer. People are accusing her of being a gold digger, saying she had her eyes on the wealthy landowner's money and property. Now her friends have jumped to her defence, stating that the couple was in love and had known each other since they were teens. Lisa Flaherty, the widow of Joseph Grogan, could inherit a 220-acre farm valued at £4.7 million ($6.3 million or Rs 54 crore). However, at an inquest held last week, it was revealed that nobody from the 75-year-old man's family attended the wedding because they had no idea that the two were in a relationship. Besides, Grogan's death only a day after the wedding has left several questions unanswered, the Grogan family's lawyer said. Following the inquest at Offaly Coroner's Court in Tullamore, he said, that personnel used to investigating "suspicious deaths" should be brought in to understand the circumstances of Mr Grogan's death. The coroner has already rejected calls to refer the death for a detailed forensic investigation. Notably, Grogan was embalmed within hours of his passing. This has made it impossible to determine a definite cause of death. Also Read: Massachusetts man wins two Powerball lotteries worth $2 million because he forgot...



Lisa Flaherty got engaged to Joseph Grogan after moving in to take care of him

Flaherty, who has three grown-up kids from a previous marriage, became Grogan's caretaker towards the end years of his life as he battled Stage IV Non-Hodgkin lymphoma that he was diagnosed with in 2023. She moved in with him in Screggan, County Offaly and the two got engaged. They got married on April 14, 2023, and he passed away the next day. Flaherty's friends are defending their relationship, saying they were "very much in love." Joe Keys, a friend of Grogan's, said, the thought that Lisa was after his money is "total rubbish." "The world can think what it wants, but how Lisa has been portrayed is not right. They were both wonderful people who were very well respected in this community. Lisa didn't care for Joe because she wanted his money," he said.

Friends say they were in love

Another friend of the couple told Mail Online that he has known them since forever, and, "They were committed to each other, nobody cared for Joe like Lisa did, not even his own family. The two of them were inseparable." He added, "She’s the one who was beside him throughout his life and when he needed her most, as he was dying. She did an amazing job, and it wasn’t for financial reasons." At the inquest, Flaherty indicated that the two have loved each other since they were teenagers. She reportedly left the room several times as she became emotional. Others who live in Screggan said that Grogan was like a father to Flaherty's children and had no kids of his own. The rest of Grogan's family is insisting on a police investigation into his death.

