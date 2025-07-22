From bollywood glitz to $4 million scam: Indian-origin power couple exposed as America's most prolific fraudsters

Indian Origin couple Sammy Mukherjee and Sunita, prominent in North Texas’s Indian‑American community and known for hosting glamorous Bollywood-style musicals, allegedly ran a massive real-estate fraud. They convinced over nearly 100 people to hand over nearly $4 million in exchange for non-existent property deals, using forged contracts and fake invoices purportedly from the Dallas Housing Authority.

Investors received a dividend paycheck that started to bounce. The couple also pursued a paycheck protection programme, (PPP) federal loan via a fake company with nonexistent employees. They also allegedly threatened elderly victims with false arrest notices unless they paid.

"They will make you believe that they are very successful businesspeople. But they will take every single penny you have," said Terry Parvaga, a fraud victim.

The couple attracted attention when they first claimed to have lost $325,000. The investigators are looking into the matter.

Detective Brian Brennan, who was approached by a couple to investigate Mukharjees, has claimed "probably the most prolific fraudster" he had seen in his 23-year career.“Tentacles going in all different directions”.

The couple are currently being held at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility. If the charges are right, they will be looking at a sentence of 5-99 years depending on the trial.