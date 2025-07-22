/Massachusetts man wins two Powerball lotteries worth $2 million because he forgot...

A man in Massachusetts got lucky twice, winning on two lottery tickets on the same Powerball drawing held on July 9. He got a booty of $2 million. This happened because of a mistake he made. Paul Corcoran of Fitchburg wanted to play in the July 9 Powerball drawing. He bought a multi-draw ticket which would remain valid for seven games. However, he didn't remember the date of the last drawing and thought that it had passed. So he purchased another ticket from a store that was 10 minutes away from the one where he had purchased the first ticket. This ticket was also in play for the July 9 drawing; however, Corcoran didn't know this at the time. This simple mistake gave him two chances to win the jackpot that was worth $271 million, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Also Read: Brazilian journalist stumbles upon same missing girl's dead body whose story he was reporting. Watch

Two lottery tickets, two wins and one drawing in Massachusetts

Powerball announced that both of Corcoran's tickets matched with five white balls drawn – 5, 9, 25, 28 and 69. He won $1 million each on the two tickets. He fell just one number short of the red Powerball-5. CNN reported a Powerball spokesperson as saying that when Corcoran reached the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters to claim his prize, he told them that he had been playing the same numbers for some time. His forgetfulness made him richer by $ 2 million. Both the stores he bought the tickets from will receive a payout of $10,000, the lottery spokesperson said. The two stores are - Market Basket supermarket in Fitchburg and a Country Farms convenience store in Leominster.

The Massachusetts State Lottery spokesperson told CNN that this is the first time Powerball tickets worth $1 million were sold in Fitchburg and Leominster. Corcoran finally had a double whammy at the lottery, although he hasn't thought about what he will do with the money. Powerball lottery is popular in the United States despite the odds of winning one being too small. Notably, winning the Powerball jackpot had a 1 in 292.2 million chance.

