A Brazilian journalist stepped on the body of a missing girl in a river whom he was reporting about at the exact same time. Lenildo Frazao was on the story of Raissa, a 13-year-old girl who had gone swimming in the Mearim River in Maranhao state on June 30, but later vanished. He stepped inside the river to show how strong the current is, which was hampering search efforts for the girl. When he was waist-deep inside the water, he reacted to something in the water. His feet had touched something, and he wasn't sure what it was. Frazao got scared and came out of the river. He wasn't sure what it was, but he knew that something was not right. He alerted the rescue officers about the object in the river. They went to the exact spot, and found Raissa's dead body at the bottom. The incident has left Frazao disturbed.

Brazilian journalist stumbled on missing girl's arm

A video of the journalist on social media shows Frazao inside the river, with water up to his waist. He can be seen talking to the camera about the flow of water, when he stumbles upon something, and says, "I think there’s something down here at the bottom of the water." He seems frazzled about what he had come across, and immediately exits the river. Frazao fears that he might have stepped on the girl's arm. He says, "No, I’m not going, I’m scared. It looked like an arm – could it be her? But it might be a fish, too. I don’t know." Also Read: Spear lodged in head, teen girl fights for life after domestic violence incident

Missing girl was found on exactly the same spot

He alerts rescue teams about what he felt in the water. Firefighters and divers acted on his finding and went to the location Frazao mentioned. They ended up finding Raissa's dead body at the exact place the journalist indicated it could be. The officials later confirmed that it belonged to the missing girl. A post-mortem examination was carried out and no signs of violence or foul play were revealed. Her cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning. The journalist spoke to the media about his experience, saying he knew something was not right at the moment after he felt like there was an arm underneath his foot. "It was terrifying. I wasn’t sure what it was at first, but something told me we needed to alert the firefighters immediately." Also Read: Man sucked into MRI machine after entering room wearing chain, dies of injuries