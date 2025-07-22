Journalist stumbles on missing girl's dead body: A young girl went missing after going for a swim in a river in Brazil, and a journalist was reporting about the strong current of the river when he felt something under his feet. It was the missing girl.
A Brazilian journalist stepped on the body of a missing girl in a river whom he was reporting about at the exact same time. Lenildo Frazao was on the story of Raissa, a 13-year-old girl who had gone swimming in the Mearim River in Maranhao state on June 30, but later vanished. He stepped inside the river to show how strong the current is, which was hampering search efforts for the girl. When he was waist-deep inside the water, he reacted to something in the water. His feet had touched something, and he wasn't sure what it was. Frazao got scared and came out of the river. He wasn't sure what it was, but he knew that something was not right. He alerted the rescue officers about the object in the river. They went to the exact spot, and found Raissa's dead body at the bottom. The incident has left Frazao disturbed.
A video of the journalist on social media shows Frazao inside the river, with water up to his waist. He can be seen talking to the camera about the flow of water, when he stumbles upon something, and says, "I think there’s something down here at the bottom of the water." He seems frazzled about what he had come across, and immediately exits the river. Frazao fears that he might have stepped on the girl's arm. He says, "No, I’m not going, I’m scared. It looked like an arm – could it be her? But it might be a fish, too. I don’t know." Also Read: Spear lodged in head, teen girl fights for life after domestic violence incident
He alerts rescue teams about what he felt in the water. Firefighters and divers acted on his finding and went to the location Frazao mentioned. They ended up finding Raissa's dead body at the exact place the journalist indicated it could be. The officials later confirmed that it belonged to the missing girl. A post-mortem examination was carried out and no signs of violence or foul play were revealed. Her cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning. The journalist spoke to the media about his experience, saying he knew something was not right at the moment after he felt like there was an arm underneath his foot. "It was terrifying. I wasn’t sure what it was at first, but something told me we needed to alert the firefighters immediately." Also Read: Man sucked into MRI machine after entering room wearing chain, dies of injuries
The girl had entered the Mearim river for a swim to fight the heat. However, the river has strong currents and hidden underwater sinkholes, something the journalist had also spoken about in his report before he stepped on the girl's arm. People on social media are just as stunned by the timing of the discovery as Frazao. They are pointing out how he stumbled upon her body at the exact moment he was reporting about her. “You never expect something like this to happen while doing your job. I’ll never forget what I felt that day in the river," Frazao said. People are commending him for his presence of mind and alerting the rescue teams about it.