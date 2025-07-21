/Spear lodged in head, teen girl fights for life after domestic violence incident

An Australian teenager was admitted to hospital with a spear lodged in her skull after a shocking attack in a remote Northern Territory town, multiple media outlets reported on Monday (July 21). She was allegedly speared in the head during a suspected domestic violence incident. Here is what we know:

Domestic violence horror in Groote Eylandt community

The incident occurred in Angurugu, a remote town on the western coast of Groote Eylandt in the Gulf of Carpentaria. After the horrifying act of violence, the 18-year-old from Angurugu was airlifted to a hospital.

Emergency services were contacted at 12.05 PM local time on Sunday to report that the young woman had been ‘stabbed in the head with a spear’ by a man known to her.

“Police and local clinic staff attended and located the victim conscious, with the spear still embedded," Northern Territory Police said.

The young woman was barely conscious and distressed, officers said.

Woman with spear in skull was rushed to Darwin to save her life

Medical staff stabilised the victim and airlifted her through a CareFlight chopper to Royal Darwin Hospital."The victim has since been conveyed to Royal Darwin Hospital via CareFlight in a serious but stable condition," a police spokesperson said.

Her condition was described as ‘serious but stable.’

Domestic violence being probed

Police are treating the incident as a ‘domestic violence-related attack’ by a man known to the victim. The suspect has not been located. Detectives are now actively pursuing leads.

Police were looking for the alleged offender, and investigations are continuing.

Spearing incident: Manhunt underway for suspect, police appeal for help

With the attacker still to be found, Northern Territory Police have sought help from the community for information on the domestic violence incident. They urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or dial 131 444.

The incident has left the close-knit Groote Eylandt community reeling. The brutal act of violence in the secluded community in the Gulf of Carpentaria has sparked widespread concern across the Northern Territory.