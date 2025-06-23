Marred by gun violence and shootings in the US, the Trump administration has now issued an advisory to its citizens travelling to India. The notice has asked travellers to exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism. It also urges women not to travel alone.‘To enter Pakistan, you need a Pakistani visa’, the administration explicitly mentioned these instructions to restrict travellers from crossing the international border between the neighbouring countries without valid documents.



The circular says, “Due to the changing nature of the threat, U.S. government employees working in India are required to obtain permission prior to travelling to most areas.” It further highlighted the states of:



•Bihar

•Jharkhand

•Chhattisgarh

•West Bengal

•Meghalaya

•Odisha



“Permission is not required if employees are travelling only to the capital cities of these states. US government employees working in India also need approval to travel to the eastern region of Maharashtra and the eastern region of Madhya Pradesh,” it added.

Highlighting the situation in Manipur the advisory has mentioned, “Reconsider travel to this area due to terrorism and violence. Ethnic insurgent groups occasionally commit acts of violence in parts of the northeast. These incidents include bombings of buses, trains, rail lines, and markets. There have been no recent reports of violence in Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, or Tripura.”

If you decide to travel to India:



•Do not bring a satellite phone or GPS device. Possessing a satellite phone or GPS device is illegal in India and may result in a penalty of $200,000 or jail time of up to three years.



•Do not travel alone, especially if you are a woman. Read travel tips at Women Travelers.



•Review your personal security plans and stay alert to your surroundings.



•Enroll in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) to get alerts and make it easier for us to find you in an emergency.



•Review the India Country Security Report from the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC)