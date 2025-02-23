In a bizarre incident, thieves turn their luck after winning a lottery ticket worth $523,000 they bought with a stolen card. However, the two vanished before cashing in, becoming one of the most famous fugitives in France.

While the thieves face the risk of arrest, Jean-David E., whose card was stolen is offering to split the winning with the lucky winners and wants his wallet back, reported news agency AP.

According to the state lottery operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ), no one had cashed out the ticket till Saturday (Feb 22).

“It’s an incredible story, but it’s all true,” Jean-David’s lawyer, Pierre Debuisson, told The Associated Press.

How did the theft happen?

The theft happened earlier this month when Jean-David’s backpack was stolen from his car in the southern city of Toulouse. According to the lawyer, it included his bank cards and other documents. While he asked the bank to block the card, he found out that it had already been used in a local shop.

He learned from the shop vendor that two apparently homeless men used one of his cards to purchase the winning scratch-off lottery ticket.

“They were so totally happy that they forgot their cigarettes and their belongings and walked out like crazy people,” Debuisson said.

While Jean-David has filed a police complaint about the theft, he is ready to withdraw if the men come forward and share the winning money with him.

“Without them, no one would have won,” Jean-David said on public broadcaster France-2.

According to the lawyer, prosecutors may try to seize the winnings as illegally obtained gains. On Thursday a national appeal was launched asking perpetrators to contact his office and make a deal.

“You risk nothing ... we will share with you,” he said. “And you would be able to change your lives.”

“Time is working against us,” he said, warning that the tickets would eventually expire.

(With inputs from agencies)