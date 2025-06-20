An unusual scene unfolded in Jaipur when a couple engaging in a sexual act in a hotel room was on display for everyone to see. The man and the woman apparently did not know that those outside could see them. People travelling outside on the road at night saw the incident and were shocked. The crowd slowly swelled, as everyone stopped to look at what was happening in the room. They started filming the couple while abusing them.

The incident reportedly happened at the Holiday Inn hotel near 22 Godam at around 10 pm on June 17. The couple did not draw the curtains before getting intimate and were visible to people outside. As people started noticing them, a massive crowd gathered outside the hotel. This triggered a huge traffic jam on the flyover. Viral videos of the incident show the couple having sex in the room of the five-star hotel.

The crowd gathered outside the hotel can be heard abusing the couple. The man and the woman have not been identified, and it is unknown whether any official complaint has been filed against them. It is also being said that the hotel does not have curtains in its rooms, leading to indecent exposure. The authenticity of the video could not be verified.

Meanwhile, people on social media are livid at the hotel for failing to ensure the privacy of the couple. They are questioning the lack of curtains in the hotel room. Others said that everyone who shot the video did so illegally. They are slamming those who are sharing the video of the couple on social media, saying that it's like peeping into someone's house and filming the act.