A Bengaluru company is facing flak online for first asking a candidate to fly 2,000 kilometres and then ghosting her. A friend of the candidate who helped her out with the airfare shared the incident on Reddit. The post states that the startup conducted several rounds of interviews remotely with the woman.

The company said they liked her for the role but wanted to have a face-to-face meeting before finalising things. She was asked to fly down to Bengaluru from Uttar Pradesh for the meeting. The company assured her that they would reimburse all her travel expenses.

However, she didn't have the money to buy the plane ticket. Her friend stepped in and offered to help, assuming the company would pay the money back as promised. She went to Bengaluru and attended the interview. After returning home, the woman was pretty confident of her chances and waited for a call back.

She waited weeks for a call back, but the company apparently ghosted her. She got no intimation from the company on the status of her application, and it was clear that she was neither getting the job nor the travel money.

Her friend turned to the Indian Workplace community on Reddit to share his friend's ordeal and urged people to help them. People were visibly outraged by the woman's situation. The incident highlighted the bigger problem with companies today, which people said didn't respect a candidate's time and money, making empty promises.

They slammed such startups where HR is haphazard and their actions are not streamlined, creating a bad environment.

Others suggested the woman should share her ordeal on LinkedIn, tagging the company and shaming it for ghosting her after asking her to travel down for the interview.