/Man drives 300km/hr, films police chase and posts it online. It is now being used as evidence against him

A man in Australia dared to carry out a scary stunt when the police tried to stop him. The incident happened in Sydney, where the unnamed man rode his motorbike at speeds of 300km/h in February, Nine News reported. The police chased after him, which led him to speed up. The officers, fearing a scary security situation, stopped the pursuit. However, the man seemed to be getting a kick out of it as he shot the entire thing on his helmet camera. He even posted the video on social media.

The police saw the man riding a motorcycle south on the M1 motorway at Albion Park on February 26. They asked him to stop, but he did not pay heed. Instead, he started driving away from them at high speeds. The police continued to chase him, but he did not apply the brakes. Instead, he kept increasing his speed as the police continued to chase him down. He was driving at speeds of 300km/h.

The scene became dangerous, and so the officers decided to stop the chase. The man was later spotted the same evening on the Princes Highway. He managed to escape arrest at this time. Officials did not want to let go of him and launched an investigation. After months of search, the man was arrested at Killarney Heights in Sydney's north.

The police found a stash of cocaine in his possession. The 33-year-old has been charged with two counts of not stopping for police, speeding more than 45km/h over the speed limit, and drug possession.

The man will soon be tried in court. In the whole high-adrenaline rush, the man ended up creating evidence against himself. Proof of his actions has been handed over to the police by the man himself. Apparently, he filmed the entire pursuit on his helmet camera. He posted the chase on social media, which proves that he was driving at a crazy speed of 299km/h. The police now plan on using it in court.

