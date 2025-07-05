Scientists say that the length of your fingers can indicate your sex drive, sexual behaviour and preferences. A study noted that how a person behaves sexually is shaped while he is still a foetus in the womb. The manner in which the brain responds to hormones like androgens (male sex hormones), decides how one would turn out sexually. However, there is no method available to measure this impact. Researchers from Okayama University in Japan turned to rats to decode the mystery. They concluded that the length of rats' fingers can indicate their sexual drive and behaviour. The study was led by Professor Hirotaka Sakamoto and Dr. Himeka Hayashi and published in Experimental Animals on May 14, 2025.

The team found that the ratio of the second digit to the fourth digit, known as 2D:4D, can predict sexual behaviour and preference in rats. Scientists have been studying the digit ratio for years, and have concluded that this ratio is lower in men than women. In simple terms, this means that their index fingers are shorter relative to their ring fingers. The study noted that a lower 2D:4D ratio, that is a smaller index finger, indicated a stronger sex drive. “We found that the 2D:4D ratio serves as a reliable biological marker for predicting sexual activity in rats,” said Sakamoto. “Rats with shorter second digits were not only more sexually active but also showed a clear preference for female scent.” Also Read: Couple forgets to draw curtains of 5-star Jaipur hotel room while getting intimate, triggers traffic jam

Rats with shorter fingers had higher sex drive

To confirm the hypothesis, the rats were subjected to situations where they could mate. The male rats with shorter second digits ejaculated during their first encounter than those who didn't. These rats also had a higher sexual drive and had stronger erectile function. The team also tried to understand their sexual preferences. They put the male rats in a cage with two beddings - one scented by females and the other by males. Initially, most of them explored the male bedding. But soon some of them remained stuck to the female bedding, exploring and sniffing around. This was noted only in rats with shorter second digits.

Brain is wired towards sexual behaviour before birth

The other thing the study explored was how early the brain gets wired sexually. They found that this starts in the womb when hormone exposure affects the brain, which is later reflected in the 2D:4D ratio. It shapes a person's sexual orientation, sex drive and emotional attachment. “Our results suggest a profound link between the body and mind, with significant scientific and clinical implications,” said Sakamoto. “Simply examining our fingers could one day help identify aspects of our behavioural tendencies.” The results are only one-sided for now since only male rats were studied in this experiment.

