A couple has been arrested in the state of Telangana for live-streaming their sexual acts on a mobile phone for quick money. The police said that they shared access links on the platform with users who paid to watch them engage in intercourse online. The man is a car driver by profession, while the woman is a housewife. They have admitted to engaging in the activity for easy money. They had been carrying out their sleazy activity for a couple of months, but were caught in the act on June 17. Police said they charged people who wanted to watch their sessions online.

The couple lives in Amberpet, and a case has been registered under the IT Act, the police said. Acting on a tip-off, a Task Force team and the Amberpet police raided their house on the afternoon of June 17. A few witnesses were with the police, and the latter acted on the information after obtaining a warrant.

Three women police officers went to the terrace of the building where the couple lives. The premises were covered with curtains on all sides. The team caught them just as they were about to begin the online session. "A couple was about to participate in live sex inside the curtained space," the Amberpet police said. "The 40-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife, who were in a semi-nude state, were arrested," they added.

Couple admitted to live-streaming sex

Officers also seized four mobile phones, two tripods and two notebooks with payment details from their customers. Upon interrogation, the couple admitted to indulging in the act for money. They said they broadcast their sexual sessions live through a social media application. Viewers were charged between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.

The Task Force team told reporters, "The accused admitted they turned to online streaming of sexual content to overcome financial problems. A suo motu was registered under Section 296 (Obscenity in a public place) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act. The couple has two daughters who study in college and are unaware of their parents' activity.

