/French woman sexually assaulted in Udaipur, accused arrested

A French woman was sexually assaulted by a crew member in Rajasthan's Udaipur, where she was visiting to shoot an ad film. Accused Siddharth alias Pushpraj, who runs a casting company ‘Udaipur Casting Call’ has been arrested. The 29-year-old confessed to the crime in the preliminary interrogation. The police got information about this on June 23. A criminal case was registered at the Badgaon police station based on the woman's report.

Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal says, "A French woman who had come here for shooting an advertisement was sexually assaulted by a member of her ad shoot team. As per the information she provided, she had come to Udaipur on 22 June.”

“The crew members attended a dinner party at the Greek Farm restaurant the same night. During that, Siddharth alias Pushpraj, one of the crew members of the shoot, took the girl to his car on the pretext of smoking and molested her,” he continued.

The accused then took her to his room, where he sexually assaulted her. He was arrested the next morning, he was caught him on the Chittorgarh highway.