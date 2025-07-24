Lewd couple caught engaging in sexual act on the plane to New York.

A couple was caught having sex on a plane to New York. A mother who was travelling with kids saw them engaging in the disgusting act with passengers around them. They were arrested for their lewd behaviour in full pubic view.
A couple has been arrested for engaging in a sexual act right on their seat on a flight to New York. A woman noticed them making strange movements and was shocked to see them acting in that manner on a plane with other passengers and kids around. She complained to the flight attendant, after which the couple was arrested when the plane landed at the Florida airport. The woman's children also saw them, leaving her and others shocked. Trista Reilly and Drew Arnold were on the plane to New York when they started acting strangely. The mother saw Reilly "making up-and-down movements with her head" while lying face down on Arnold's lap, according to court documents obtained by WWSB. She could not believe what she was witnessing. She was with her kids at the time and was left horrified. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, both her children saw them engaging in "disgusting public behaviour". The underage kids also told the police about Reilly and Arnold and what they saw. Also Read: Mid-air scare for SkyWest Airlines: Unruly passenger tries to open emergency exit, threatens to kill flight attendant
Also Read: 'Shut up, are you stupid?: Mid air brawl erupts on Air Asia flight en route to China from Kuala Lumpur
The plane was diverted to Florida's Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Law enforcement officials got on board and arrested Trista Reilly and Drew Arnold. They have been charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition, specifically for doing so in the presence of minors. Prison records show that the couple has been released on bail. Aeroplanes have become a weird haunt for strange acts recently. Passengers are fighting with each other, going naked, acting crazy and even acting violently. Recently, a brawl erupted on an Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur to China when three women refused to stop talking. A man requested them to keep quiet after the cabin lights were dimmed because he wanted to sleep. However, they refused, and a video shows one of them hitting the man. Also Read: Female American pilot caught boozed before flight during random alcohol testing in Stockholm
In another incident last week, a man on a flight from Omaha to Detroit threatened to kill a flight attendant. The SkyWest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Mario Nikprelaj of Elkhorn, Nebraska, was arrested. The 23-year-old shoved the attendant and also tried to open the emergency exit door when the plane was mid-air. The man was charged with assault and disorderly conduct.