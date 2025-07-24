Lewd couple caught engaging in sexual act on the plane to New York.

A couple has been arrested for engaging in a sexual act right on their seat on a flight to New York. A woman noticed them making strange movements and was shocked to see them acting in that manner on a plane with other passengers and kids around. She complained to the flight attendant, after which the couple was arrested when the plane landed at the Florida airport. The woman's children also saw them, leaving her and others shocked. Trista Reilly and Drew Arnold were on the plane to New York when they started acting strangely. The mother saw Reilly "making up-and-down movements with her head" while lying face down on Arnold's lap, according to court documents obtained by WWSB. She could not believe what she was witnessing. She was with her kids at the time and was left horrified. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, both her children saw them engaging in "disgusting public behaviour". The underage kids also told the police about Reilly and Arnold and what they saw. Also Read: Mid-air scare for SkyWest Airlines: Unruly passenger tries to open emergency exit, threatens to kill flight attendant