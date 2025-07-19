Man threatens to kill flight attendant, open emergency exit mid-air.

A man threatened to kill a flight attendant on a flight from Omaha to Detroit on Thursday evening. The captain had to make an emergency landing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Mario Nikprelaj of Elkhorn, Nebraska, was arrested by the police. Officials and other passengers said that the 23-year-old shoved the attendant and also tried to open the emergency exit door when the plane was mid-air. It was a small plane run by SkyWest Airlines, an independent carrier that operates regional jets for Delta Air Lines as Delta Connection. Flight 3612 had about 67 passengers on board at the time of the incident. The man was charged with assault and disorderly conduct, among other things. Passengers said that Nikprelaj has been behaving poorly ever since the flight took off. Also Read: Bizarre finding shows airplanes are triggering rain and snow. Here's how

He removed his seat belt and stood up when the plane was taking off. Jonathan Spencer Van der Waarden told the New York Times that he scared everyone when he lunged at the emergency exit gate while drinks were being served. He recalled that the action prompted another passenger to call for help. "Hey, we need help back here! He's trying to open the door," a passenger shouted. The pilot soon announced that the plane was being diverted to Cedar Rapids because of an unruly passenger. However, Nikprelaj's antics did not stop there, and he went to the front of the plane when the plane was landing and fought with some passengers. When the crew asked him to return to his seat, he clashed with them as well.



