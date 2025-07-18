Man sneaks his wife into Business Class for sleep time, leaving flight attendant stumped.

A passenger sneaked his wife into business class from economy, and what followed baffled the crew. Typically, passengers are supposed to stay in their designated seats. In this case, a man bought one Business class seat, while his wife was in Economy. After the flight had been in the air for some time, he snuck his wife into his seat. A flight attendant told View From The Wing that she works on an airline with lay-flat beds. She saw that the couple was sleeping together on the seat with their mouths wide open. The attendant said she normally works in the Economy section. But on this day, she was in Business class and the senior-most there. She asked the couple to separate, saying the woman needs to return to her seat, citing security issues. The seat is meant to accommodate only one person in case the flight hits turbulence. However, an older woman in the back told her to let them be “as long as they're not being a bother”. The attendant didn't know what to do and said she had seen attendants in previous instances allowing it. Also Read: Bizarre finding shows airplanes are triggering rain and snow. Here's how

The issue with seat sharing comes down to several things. People who want to enjoy a Business Class seat are required to pay for it. Safety is another reason, as seatbelts and seats are structurally meant for one passenger only. Also, each seat has only one oxygen mask. Airlines also do not entertain people walking up and down from one cabin to another, as this can cause a disturbance for other passengers in premium seats who have paid more for privacy and quiet. Other flight attendants reacted to the post. Some of them said that they would file an incident report on this matter.