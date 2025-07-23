/Female American pilot caught boozed before flight during random alcohol testing in Stockholm

A Delta pilot failed a breathalyser test before the plane was about to take off, leading to cancellation of the flight. All the passengers will now be given a cash compensation of $705. The incident happened on Delta flight 205 going from Stockholm to New York JFK. It was an American female pilot who was caught during random alcohol testing. According to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency mandate, random alcohol testing should be carried out for pilots and cabin crew operating out of EU member states under regulation 2018/1042. Now each passenger will get a payout calculated based on the length of the delay in arrival caused by the act and the distance of the flight. A total of 198 passengers were supposed to fly to the US, which means Delta is set to lose $139,590. This charge is over and above what Delta AirLine would have to give them for accommodation and meals. Also Read: NO KIDDING! Scientists want to use PAPER PLANE spacecraft for space missions because...

Since the flight was cancelled, it also triggered a disruption to follow-on flights that the aircraft would have carried out. The cost of delay and cancellations caused by the drunken episode would also have to be borne by the airline. Pilots and crew drinking before a flight is a common problem airlines face. A few months back, two Delta flight attendants on the same flight to Amsterdam were arrested after failing a breathalyser. Another flight had to be cancelled because the captain was found to be drunk in 2023. In the US, laws state that commercial airline pilots should have a gap of at least 8 hours between their last drink and the time they are supposed to fly the aeroplane. Their blood alcohol limit should be .04. Also Read: Man sneaks his wife into Business Class for sleep time, leaving flight attendant stumped

Drunken episodes by pilots and crew