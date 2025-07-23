A mid-air fight broke out on an Air Asia flight that took off from Kuala Lumpur heading to China late Monday when a male passenger reportedly requested three women sitting near him to remain quiet after the cabin lights were dimmed. The trio refused and began talking loudly, which inflicted frustration on the male passenger, who said, “Shut up. Are you stupid? I want to sleep.”

The incident was posted on the social media platform, which was captured by a fellow passenger. The shocking video shows a woman dressed in green leaning forward on the seat and striking the man repeatedly. However, the man tried to hide under his tray table to avoid being hit, according to a video posted by Viral Press.

Investigation launched

Meanwhile, the flight crew came in to separate those involved in the altercation. “We were sitting behind the row of women and listened to the quarrel,” said a woman who filmed the incident.

“They were chatting too loudly while the lights were turned off, and the man in front asked them to be silent because he wanted to sleep. His tone was quite aggressive," she added.

However, it was not clear if anyone was apprehended immediately after the flight landed in Sichuan.

Authorities at the Airport Public Security Bureau of the Sichuan Provincial Public Security Department have now launched a probe, the Daily Mail reported. The development unfolded after a passenger wearing a “too busy doing nothing” top was dragged off the jet after following the demand of an aisle seat for his big frame.