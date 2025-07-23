/'UNBELIEVABLE': AeroMéxico plane lands right in front of Delta flight about to take off from same runway

The pilot of a Delta flight going at 96 km/hr had to push the brakes suddenly when, in a bizarre twist, an AeroMéxico plane flew over the first plane and landed right in front of it. The shocking incident at Benito Juarez International Airport is now under investigation. The two airlines have issued statements, saying passenger safety is their top priority. Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 jet was set to take off for Atlanta when it stopped on the runway after an AeroMéxico Embraer 190 regional jet landed right in front of it on the same runway. According to FlightRadar24, the two aircraft stood only about 200 feet apart from each other. CNN reported that the Delta plane with 144 passengers and six crew members on board left for Atlanta after three hours. Also Read: Woman alleges Air France asked her to change seat because white passenger didn't want to sit next to someone Black. 'If he doesn’t want to...'

An investigation has been launched into the strange incident to find out how this happened. It is a serious security issue, and if the brakes had not been applied on time, the Delta plane could have crashed into the AeroMéxico jet. Both airlines have said that they are cooperating with the probe and they worked to maintain passenger safety, according to ABC News. The air traffic control recordings from the unbelievable incident, as per ABC, have the Delta pilot reportedly saying, "We are holding on the runway.” Someone else then quips, "WOW, followed by "Unbelievable." Also Read: Female American pilot caught boozed before flight during random alcohol testing in Stockholm

What went wrong at the Mexico airport?

Steve Ganyard, an ABC News aviation contributor, explained what the confusion could have been in this case. He told the broadcaster that the Mexico City airport has parallel runways. "So we don't know if the controller told the Aeromexico aircraft to land on the left-hand and not the right-hand runway where the Delta jet was," he said. Another reason could be that "the tower controller didn't understand that they had cleared the Aeromexico aircraft to land while simultaneously clearing the Delta jet to take off." The FAA has not commented on the matter.

