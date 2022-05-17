Watch: Indian-American boy chokes after being bullied in school as video goes viral

A video of an India-American boy being bullied at school in Texas has gone viral on the net.

The boy Shaan Pritmani reportedly choked for over four minutes. The incident took place in Coppell Middle School in Dallas.

Unfortunate to see that Shaan Pritmani of Indian origin was harassed & bullied on camera at Coppell School, Dallas.



Instead of the accused getting punished, Shaan got suspended for 3 days.



Dear @IndianEmbassyUS, @DrSJaishankar: kindly take cognizance



pic.twitter.com/WHFGCwNkyt — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) May 17, 2022 ×

In the video, Pritamani is shown sitting at the lunch table as a student grabs his neck and then drags him off his seat as Pritamani falls on the floor.

Police said it was investigating the incident as reports claimed Pritmani faced three days of suspension while the boy who attacked him received just one day's punishment.

@Coppellisd what action is being taken against this bully who is choking his fellow student during school lunch ? This is horrible 💔 #CoppellISD #CoppellMiddleSchool



Why Shaan Pritmani was suspended for 3 days while the bully was only given one day suspension? This is unfair https://t.co/VSmFnVsYIZ — Ruchi Angrish (She/Her) (@RuchiAngrish) May 17, 2022 ×

Shaan Pritmani gets choked out by a bully and passes out.



Shaan suspended for 3 days and the bully gets suspended for 1.



School officials didn’t write a formal complaint bc there’s been “too many complaints of bullying”.



Disgusting.



pic.twitter.com/RrSkYnnBvw — Rohun ⛳️ (@RohunJauhar) May 16, 2022 ×

Shaan’s mother Sonika Kukreja said she it was "heartbreaking" while informing that authorities said it was an "altercation".

(With inputs from Agencies)

