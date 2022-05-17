Watch: Indian-American boy chokes after being bullied in school as video goes viral

Video of an Indian-American boy being bullied in school as gone viral Photograph:( Twitter )
Police said it was investigating the incident as reports claimed Pritmani faced three days of suspension while the boy who attacked him received just one day's punishment.
A video of an India-American boy being bullied at school in Texas has gone viral on the net.
The boy Shaan Pritmani reportedly choked for over four minutes. The incident took place in Coppell Middle School in Dallas.
Unfortunate to see that Shaan Pritmani of Indian origin was harassed & bullied on camera at Coppell School, Dallas.— Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) May 17, 2022
Instead of the accused getting punished, Shaan got suspended for 3 days.
Dear @IndianEmbassyUS, @DrSJaishankar: kindly take cognizance
pic.twitter.com/WHFGCwNkyt
In the video, Pritamani is shown sitting at the lunch table as a student grabs his neck and then drags him off his seat as Pritamani falls on the floor.
On Wednesday, May 11th, during lunch, Shaan Pritmani was physically attacked and choked by another student at his middle school.— Ravi Karkara (@ravikarkara) May 16, 2022
Sign the @change @ChangeOrg_India @ChangeOrg_Hindi https://t.co/LWmLmZuhYk
Video: Disturbing
RT@TandonRaveena @Pink @siddarthpaim @ChelseaClinton pic.twitter.com/lLEceSawbn
@Coppellisd what action is being taken against this bully who is choking his fellow student during school lunch ? This is horrible 💔 #CoppellISD #CoppellMiddleSchool— Ruchi Angrish (She/Her) (@RuchiAngrish) May 17, 2022
Why Shaan Pritmani was suspended for 3 days while the bully was only given one day suspension? This is unfair https://t.co/VSmFnVsYIZ
Shaan Pritmani gets choked out by a bully and passes out.— Rohun ⛳️ (@RohunJauhar) May 16, 2022
Shaan suspended for 3 days and the bully gets suspended for 1.
School officials didn’t write a formal complaint bc there’s been “too many complaints of bullying”.
Disgusting.
pic.twitter.com/RrSkYnnBvw
Shaan’s mother Sonika Kukreja said she it was "heartbreaking" while informing that authorities said it was an "altercation".
(With inputs from Agencies)
