Watch: Indian-American boy chokes after being bullied in school as video goes viral

Police said it was investigating the incident as reports claimed  Pritmani faced three days of suspension while the boy who attacked him received just one day's punishment.

A video of an India-American boy being bullied at school in Texas has gone viral on the net.

The boy Shaan Pritmani reportedly choked for over four minutes. The incident took place in Coppell Middle School in Dallas.

In the video, Pritamani is shown sitting at the lunch table as a student grabs his neck and then drags him off his seat as Pritamani falls on the floor.

Shaan’s mother Sonika Kukreja said she it was "heartbreaking" while informing that authorities said it was an "altercation".

(With inputs from Agencies)

