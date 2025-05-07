Despite a warning by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to stay aware of fake advisories, social media continued circulating false claims that the Indian government has alerted civilians to be prepared with essential items stored in their houses. A random account on the social media platform X shared a fake letter saying, "When war starts, you’ll realise how important it is to have cash, medicines, fuel, and necessary items". Some people even trusted the false advisory and have started preparing for the India-Pakistan "war". The false advisory even gained more momentum on the internet after India's airstrike on nine terror sites in PoK and Pakistan on Wednesday (May 7) under Operation Sidoor.

The fake advisory has suggested people stock up medicines, tank up vehicles, and keep a sum of at least ₹50K in their pocket. The circulated post has created unnecessary panic among civilians.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes early Wednesday, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them.

Internet causing panic

The success of Operation Sindoor was celebrated by Indians on social media with great pride and zeal, but soon, some people started discussing the possible after-effects of the airstrike. Some claimed that India-Pakistan tensions might escalate so civilians must be prepared.

The unnecessary chaos gained more momentum as some social media handles shared the fake advisory with a list of essentials civilians must have with them during times of emergency. Although there's no harm in being prepared, the claim that the advisory was issued by the government of India created an unnecessary urgency among people.

What did PIB say?

"An image of an advisory is being shared online, claiming that the Government has urged individuals to take precautionary measures and keep essential items ready at home," PIB said in a post on X.

"This claim is FAKE. The government has not issued any such advisory. Beware! Trust only official government sources for credible information," it added.

"Stay cautious and avoid sharing unverified claims," the post further said.