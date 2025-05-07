Advertisment
From ton on debut to leading India in WTC Final: Rohit Sharma's Test career in pictures

As Indian captain Rohit Sharma bids goodbye to Test cricket. Let's have a look at his career in red ball cricket. Started as a middle-order batter to being promoted his career has been full of highs and lows.

Authored by: Umang Bafna
1. Rohit bids farerwell to Test cricket

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket through an Instagram story, sharing a picture of his Test cap and thanking fans for their support.

2. A memorable Debut

Hitman made his Test debut on November 6, 2013, against West Indies at Eden Gardens, where he announced himself batting at No. 6 with a brilliant 177.

3. Transformation after starting as an opener

Though he began his career in the middle order, Rohit’s Test career flourished after he was promoted as an opener in 2019. In his debut Test match as an opener against South Africa in Ranchi, he smashed a double century.

4. Overall a solid career in whites

Rohit ended his red-ball journey with 4,302 runs from 67 matches at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties with the highest score of 212 against South Africa.

5. Overseas milestone in England

One of his finest overseas moments came in 2021 at The Oval, where he scored a classy 127 against England, marking his first Test century outside India. He also scored 83 against the same English side at the iconic Lord's stadium.

6. Leadership Phase

After former Indian captain Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2022 as the captain, Rohit led India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine and drawing three games.

7. Led India to WTC Final 2023

One of his achievements as a captain in his Test career was leading India to the World Test Championship final against Australia, which India lost unfortunately.

8. Tough ending to Test career

Rohit's final year in Tests saw a dip in form and results, with India losing 0-3 to New Zealand at home and 1-3 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia under his leadership.

