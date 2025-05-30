A pregnant woman in the United States, says she saw "Hand Of God" in her baby's ultrasound. After she went for her 32-week scan, something strange showed up in the picture. Amanda Foster thinks that God was protecting her unborn son, who developed a heart condition early in the pregnancy.

Foster shared her experience in a Facebook post, stating that ever since he was diagnosed with the problem, she has prayed for God to protect him, and says a prayer before every ultrasound in the doctor's room.

The 33-year-old is eight months pregnant and says during her latest appointment, she saw God's hand caressing her unborn child. Her husband thinks it is God protecting their son following the heart diagnosis. She said that her younger daughter was the first to notice it and asked, "Whose hand is that?" Then her husband also saw it.

Also Read: Another dire prophecy for humans, this time from a GHOST. '...or Earth will die'

Foster wrote in the post that the wall that separates parts of the heart near the aorta had some kind of defect. The latter is responsible for carrying blood from the heart to the body, and the condition can prove life-threatening.

So the couple says they started praying regularly. Later, when they checked with another doctor, the condition had disappeared.

"We prayed and prayed along with several others. When we followed up with a specialist, it was gone," Foster wrote. She says now she "prays before every appointment."

Also Read: 'It's over for humanity': 'Creepy' video of two women is hiding something sinister

The photo clearly shows something that looks like a hand on the baby's head, caressing the cheek. It has gone viral on the internet, but not everyone is convinced that there is some miracle going on.

Several of them think that it is merely the baby's hand, which simply looks distorted and big in the ultrasound.

Foster had lost a son to Potter's syndrome in her first pregnancy

Foster also revealed how she had become disillusioned with God after losing her first child, a baby boy at 18 weeks to Potter's syndrome. She said she developed a deep resentment towards God after this incident. Doctors told her she might never have a healthy baby boy since Potter's syndrome might afflict other male foetuses she might bear.

The mother had two daughters later on. However, she says that after she returned to praying to God in 2021, she became pregnant again and welcomed a healthy baby boy in 2022. So when she saw the "Hand of God" in the ultrasound, she believed it was God protecting her son, who had developed health issues.